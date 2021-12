Hamilton: The race has been manipulated

In the aftermath of the controversial call on lapped cars, Lewis Hamilton told his engineer, Pete 'Bono' Bonnington he thought the race had been manipulated.

During the safety car period that followed Nicholas Latifi's crash, Hamilton was told that the five cars separating him and second placed Max Verstappen would not be allowed to overtake the safety car and un-lap themselves.

However, race control then gave the all-clear for the cars - now reduced to four following Perez' retirement - to pass the safety car, thereby giving Verstappen a clear run on the Mercedes.

"Safety car in this lap, just prepare your tyres," warned Bonnington, "you'll have overtake for each of the straights, one lap to run."

Alongside Hamilton for those final few corners before the restart, Verstappen was unable to get close to the Mercedes on the run to Turn 1 but ultimately passed the world champion heading into Turn 5. In a thrilling battle the Briton almost reclaimed the lead courtesy of a tow from the Red Bull on the run to Turn 9 but it was not to be.

"I'm just speechless Lewis, absolutely speechless," said Bonnington.

"The race has been manipulated, man!" sighed Hamilton.

Driving into the pitlane and parc ferme rather than parking on track for the trackside interviews, while he attended the interview with Jenson Button, Hamilton did not attend the official FIA press conference or meet with the media in the media pen.

While Toto Wolff also opted not to meet the media, the team even failed to issue its usual post-session press release.

Mercedes is now considering whether to formally lodge an appeal following the stewards decision to dismiss its protest at the safety car incident.

