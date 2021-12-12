Verstappen claims his crown amidst controversy

Trump, Brexit, Global Warming, the pandemic... all have divided us in recent times, with no little help from that cesspit of anger, bitterness and hate, social media.

Now we can add to that list the 2021 Formula One World Championship, for whatever the outcome today, be the title decided on track with no incidents or a first corner clash that sees both title protagonists eliminated, there will be deep division between 'fans' of the sport and those with merely passing interest.

In the moments before qualifying a very close friend said that the shambles of Spa had benefitted Verstappen and that if those points were what ultimately decided the title it would be wrong.

In a comment in reaction to our race report, readers suggested that allowing Sergio Perez to give his teammate a tow in Q3 was wrong.

In other words, in the eyes of many (?) whatever happens today they will not agree with the outcome.

Add to this the media hysteria and bias and though this has been one of the most exciting and entertaining seasons in years it has become somewhat toxic.

Racing drivers are the most competitive people you will ever meet, and their determination to be the best is not confined to the race track. And as for all that talk about "the team" and "we", make no mistake, deep down each driver is out for himself. And in a way that is totally understandable.

Yet despite a largely thrilling season, and whatever might happen today, it will be good to get it over with, for all too often the wrangling, the behind the scenes machinations, the politics, the bile, the tinkering, the hyperbole, the 'for the cameras' approach has become too much.

With the news early this morning that Nikita Mazepin has had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for COVID, at least that particular corner of social media will remain quiet, but rest assured the mob will soon find someone else to target.

Other than the title, there remains the little matter of 'best of the rest', though with a 38.5 point advantage, McLaren would need a score-line of Monza proportions to overhaul its Italian rival. Then again, with Lando Norris starting third...

Alpine has a 29 point advantage over AlphaTauri, which again isn't impossible, while the remaining positions appear settled.

As we say Sayonara to Honda, we also bid farewell to Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, while Valtteri Bottas makes his final outing for Mercedes and George Russell prepares t leave Williams. We also say goodbye to the current generation of race car... and 13 inch tyres.

Each, especially the Iceman, brings back good memories, which, for a while, takes away the bad taste that has been there for much of the latter stages of the season.

Having shocked everyone by taking pole - and what a fabulous lap that was, surely the lap that would have been in Jeddah - Verstappen faces the problem of starting the race on softs - as do six others in the leading ten - which means that though he has the advantage off the line and in the opening laps, things will then swing in Hamilton's favour.

While Mercedes will look to an aggressive tyre strategy, Verstappen's best hope is an early safety car or VSC, as at Jeddah, thereby giving him a free stop.

Although the Yas Marina circuit now has a faster and more flowing layout that puts more lateral energy through the tyres than before, a one-stopper is still the fastest way to approach the race.

Both medium to hard, as well as soft to hard, are about as quick as each other over the full race distance. Starting on the soft helps to enable a quick getaway - which could be an advantage on a circuit where track position is still important - but starting on the medium gives a bit more flexibility around the pit stop window.

A two-stopper is slower but might play a role if there is a safety car. In this case using all three compounds could be an option or (for the drivers with two medium sets available) an opening and closing stint on medium with a middle stint on hard.

While Lando Norris admits to being nervous and not wanting to become embroiled in the battle ahead of him he has little choice, what with 16 cars starting behind him, not least Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Under parc ferme conditions, the RHS front brake caliper blanking panel and RHS rear brake duct drum lower tri-dair receptical have been replaced on Hamilton's car, while the RHS front trackrod anti-rotation bracket and engine oil pipe bolt have been changed on Verstappen's

43 minutes before the start, Hamilton is among the first to climb into his car before making his way to the grid.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out.

Air temperature is 25.2 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30.9 degrees. There is 0% chance of rain.

"Everything OK with the car," Verstappen is asked. "All good," he replies.

As they head off on the formation lap, like the Mercedes pair and Tsunoda, Stroll, Giovinazzi, Vettel, Latifi, Russell and Raikkonen have opted for mediums, while Alonso and Gasly are on hards and Schumacher on softs.

Verstappen takes his place on the grid as his 18 colleagues slowly take their places.

The grid forms.

They're away. Despite his harder tyres, Hamilton gets the better start and leads Verstappen into Turn 1. Behind, Perez and Norris are side-by-side, the Mexican having the inside line. Norris runs wide in Turn 1 but hold on to fourth, rejoining just ahead of Sainz as teammate Leclerc moves ahead of Bottas.

At Turn 6, Verstappen is on the inside of Hamilton and as he asserts himself the Briton has to take avoiding action and runs wide. Cuting the corner hje rejoins ahead of Verstappen.

As Verstappen claims the Mercedes driver will have to hand back the position, Hamilton heads off into the distance.

At the end of lap 1, it's: Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Norris, Tsunoda, Bottas, Ocon and Ricciardo.

Mercedes tells Hamilton to hold station confident that Hamilton did not gain an advantage. Indeed, the stewards say no investigation is necessary, which will not go down well with Red Bull.

Red Bull complains but Michael Masi insists that Hamilton slowed down enough to give back any advantage gained.

Verstappen is told the decision and advised to "keep his head down". "It's incredible," he responds, "what are they doing?"

After 5 laps, Hamilton has a 1.7s lead, as he and Verstappen trade fastest sectors.

Ocon warns that his tyres are "hot".

Lap 7 sees Hamilton post a new fastest lap (28.550) as he extends the lead to 2.3s. Perez is 3s down on his teammate but 8s clear of Sainz. Bottas is 8th, 20s down on his Mercedes teammate.

The camera cuts to the Red Bull garage where Jos Verstappen appears to have left the building.

"Rears are starting to struggle a bit," warns Verstappen on lap 9.

"We can push more on the front tyres now," Tsunoda, currently 7th, is told.

Lap 10 sees another fastest lap from Hamilton (28.216) as he builds a 3.2s comfort cushion.