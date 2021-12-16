2022 Formula One Calendar approved

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved the schedule for the 2022 formula One World Championship.

Date Race Circuit 20-Mar Bahrain Sakhir 27-Mar Saudi Arabia Jeddah 10-Apr Australia Melbourne 24-Apr Emilia Romagna Imola 08-May Miami Miami 22-May Spain Barcelona 29-May Monaco Monaco 12-Jun Azerbaijan Baku 19-Jun Canada Montreal 03-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 10-Jul Austria Spielberg 24-Jul France Paul Ricard 31-Jul Hungary Budapest 28-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 04-Sep Netherlands Zandvoort 11-Sep Italy Monza 25-Sep Russia Sochi 02-Oct Singapore* Singapore 09-Oct Japan Suzuka 23-Oct USA Austin 30-Oct Mexico Mexico City 13-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 20-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina