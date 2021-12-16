Site logo

2022 Formula One Calendar approved

NEWS STORY
16/12/2021

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved the schedule for the 2022 formula One World Championship.

Date Race Circuit
20-Mar Bahrain Sakhir
27-Mar Saudi Arabia Jeddah
10-Apr Australia Melbourne
24-Apr Emilia Romagna Imola
08-May Miami Miami
22-May Spain Barcelona
29-May Monaco Monaco
12-Jun Azerbaijan Baku
19-Jun Canada Montreal
03-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
10-Jul Austria Spielberg
24-Jul France Paul Ricard
31-Jul Hungary Budapest
28-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps
04-Sep Netherlands Zandvoort
11-Sep Italy Monza
25-Sep Russia Sochi
02-Oct Singapore* Singapore
09-Oct Japan Suzuka
23-Oct USA Austin
30-Oct Mexico Mexico City
13-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
20-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms