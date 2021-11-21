Site logo

Qatar GP: Result

NEWS STORY
21/11/2021

Result of the Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 57 1hr 24:28.471
2 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:25.743
3 Alonso Alpine 57 + 0:59.457
4 Perez Red Bull 57 + 1:02.306
5 Ocon Alpine 57 + 1:20.570
6 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:21.274
7 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 1:21.911
8 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 1:23.126
9 Norris McLaren 56 + 1 Lap
10 Vettel Aston Martin 56 + 1 Lap
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 56 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo McLaren 56 + 1 Lap
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 + 1 Lap
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 56 + 1 Lap
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 56 + 1 Lap
16 Schumacher Haas 56 + 1 Lap
17 Russell Williams 55 + 2 Laps
18 Mazepin Haas 55 + 2 Laps
Latifi Williams 50 Retired
Bottas Mercedes 48 Retired

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:23.196 (Lap 57)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms