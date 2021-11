Hulkenberg says no to IndyCar

Following his test with the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, Nico Hulkenberg has decided not to take things any further, citing "personal reasons".

The German drove the Arrow McLaren SP car at Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama last month and earned rave reviews from Zak Brown, who subsequently admitted that the he was "top of the list" should the team opt to expand to a third car.

However, taking to social media today, Hulkenberg, who contested 178 Grands Prix with Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault and Racing Point, without ever making it to the podium, revealed he would not be pursuing a drive in the series.

"Quick update regarding Indycar," he tweeted. "It was exciting to test an Indycar two weeks ago and I am grateful to Arrow McLaren SP for this opportunity.

"However for personal reasons I decided not to go ahead with it. Keep you posted on my future plans. #WeRideOn."

Had he opted to contest the series he would have seen a number of familiar faces from his F1 days, most notably Haas pair Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson.

Having left F1 at the end of 2019, Hulkenberg returned last season deputising for the Racing Point drivers, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez at different events.