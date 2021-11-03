Teams to reveal all ahead of races?

In a move which would have seen Ross Brawn, in a previous incarnation, go apoplectic, teams are to reveal their latest upgrades to media and thereby fans on GP Fridays.

At what is being described as an 'open session' on Friday mornings, the media will be invited to see the latest upgrades each team is running.

This follows on from a new move in 2022 which sees the teams having to present their cars for initial scrutineering to establish a "Reference Specification" for the remainder of the weekend.

With the teams having to confirm any updates since the previous race at this stage, the sport's powers that be feel that being allowed access to the updates will be of benefit to the media and thereby the fans.

"What we're doing on a Friday is a big session for you guys to have a look at the cars and talk to the personnel," Ross Brawn told members of the media earlier this week.

"We're pushing on with initiatives to get greater engagement and a greater insight into what's happening," he continued. "So next year, on a Friday morning, the cars will be presented to you. The teams will explain the changes they've made for that weekend and they'll declare to the FIA the changes they've made.

"It will create another nuance and other interest in the sport," he enthused, "because the technical side of the sport is quite fascinating to a lot of fans."

Ignoring how Ross Brawn the technical director at Benetton, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and, of course, Brawn, as opposed to Ross Brawn the F1 PR Man, would have reacted to having to reveal all, one has to wonder if teams are going to be quite so willing to allow full back stage access in a sport where every one-hundred thousandth of a second is vital.

What next, teams having to reveal their strategies?