Mercedes ponders further penalty for Hamilton

As Valtteri Bottas takes another grid penalty, Toto Wolff admits that fears over reliability have left Mercedes pondering the prospect of risking a similar move for Lewis Hamilton.

Having taken on a new ICE, though only incurring a 5-place drop, Bottas incurs a grid penalty for the third time in his last four outings.

Hamilton took a 10-place drop last time out in Turkey, but at a time there is increasing concern over the reliability of the "durability" of the German power unit, such is the fear of a DNF for the seven-time champion that Mercedes is considering its options.

"You can see that we are suffering with reliability this year," said Wolff, "we're going onto the sixth engine for Valtteri.

"It is not something we choose to do," he added, "but on the contrary; we are trying to really get on top of the problems, and we haven't understood fully."

Asked about the probability of Hamilton taking a similar hit, the Austrian responded: "I can't say whether we will be taking one and what the percentage is, but obviously the risk is still there.

"What is difficult to evaluate is do you want to pre-empt the situation and take another penalty and take the hit or do you want to really run it and possibly risk a DNF," he continued, "that is a discussion that is happening as we speak, and we haven't come to the right answers yet."

The new ICE for Bottas is his sixth of the season, while fellow Mercedes-powered drivers, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell are also taking on new components this weekend.

Asked to define the issue, Wolff replied: "I wouldn't want to disclose what it is for obvious reasons, but it is always a concern.

"When we look at Monza, for example, Valtteri, had to start from the back, and we are losing points on the way," he added, "I would have hoped for less penalties and used less engines but this year it's really hit us hard. McLaren and Aston Martin were more fortunate and in that respect, we have to take it on the chin and do the best possible job.

"We are trying to push the performance every year and this year we've come to a point where that has cost us points," he admitted. "But over the last seven or eight years that mind-set has won us races and championships."

Asked if, despite all else, Mercedes is in a comfortable position in terms of an eighth constructors' title, he said: "Well, comfortable is the wrong word. But I think a little bit of a bigger gap would be solid, but also that could go very much to the end and it's an important championship for us as Mercedes."

