Russian GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Sergio Perez: "Things were looking really promising and we had a strong Q1 and Q2. But in the changing weather and track conditions, timing is important and in hindsight we probably could have tried slick tyres one lap earlier. As we know anything can happen in the race and a positive to take from today is that the car was performing very well in the wet. We are going to move positively into Sunday and the main target will be to get a strong start and then put together the best possible race."

Max Verstappen: "We decided not to do too many laps in qualifying as the risk of having a moment or an accident would not be worth it, especially as I'm starting from the back of the grid tomorrow. The track conditions were fine and there was good grip, I think it will be similar conditions during the race. The Team did a great job and I'm confident that we made a good decision about how we set up the car. Looking ahead to tomorrow, it's always tricky as naturally the midfield will be a bit closer but it will be important to go out there and score as many points as possible, we'll do our very best. Hopefully we can have a fun race!"

Christian Horner: "Obviously we knew Max was going to be starting from the back of the grid and with today's tricky qualifying conditions, the reward wasn't worth the risk. So it was just about making sure everything was ready for him tomorrow. Checo will be disappointed to be starting from 9th position, a small mistake on his warmup lap on the slicks in Q3 meant he struggled to generate heat in the tyres and unfortunately missed out on being further up the field. The grid isn't one anyone would have predicted coming into this weekend, and with dry weather forecast for tomorrow on a track where you can overtake, we could see even more overtaking and a very interesting race."