Red Bull Powertrains "gathering pace with every week"

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner says that construction of the powertrain division's facility is on target as the search for new talent continues.

Though Red Bull Powertrains will be present on the 2022 grid - albeit almost certainly rebadged - ahead of their full debut in 2023 the new division will continue to work with Honda.

With the Japanese manufacturer having announced its intention to leave the sport at the end of 2021, and no viable alternative available, the Austrian team made the surprise, but understandable, decision to take over Honda's project.

The project has already gained attention courtesy of the number of high-profile signings it has attracted, a significant number of the recruits moving over from Mercedes.

"The powertrains project is gathering pace with every week," says Horner. "The construction is on target and it's great to see the building really taking shape.

"All the roofing is going on and the dyno will start arriving next month," he adds. "It's really starting to come together and the effort going into it is impressive."

However, other than established names, the project is aiming to bring fresh engineering talent into the sport.

"We're attracting some great talent and we also have a strong youth policy to bring in some graduates and students into the programme," he says.

"We want to give youth a chance and are looking for candidates who think differently and come from all spectrums and backgrounds. We'll have a number of scholarships and apprenticeships.

"It really is a great opportunity and seeing the appeal of this project with the calibre of individuals we're attracting, is so exciting."

Meanwhile, never one to miss an opportunity, asked about the number of 'defections' from Mercedes, Helmut Marko claims this wouldn't have happened under the late Niki Lauda.

"We're a cool team where passion comes first," he told Austria's OE24. "It wouldn't have happened to Mercedes under Niki Lauda... he was closer to his engine people."