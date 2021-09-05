Site logo

Dutch GP: Result

NEWS STORY
05/09/2021

Result of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 72 1h 30:05.395
2 Hamilton Mercedes 72 + 0:20.932
3 Bottas Mercedes 72 + 0:56.460
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 71 + 1 Lap
5 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 1 Lap
6 Alonso Alpine 71 + 1 Lap
7 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 1 Lap
8 Perez Red Bull 71 + 1 Lap
9 Ocon Alpine 71 + 1 Lap
10 Norris McLaren 71 + 1 Lap
11 Ricciardo McLaren 71 + 1 Lap
12 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 2 Laps
13 Vettel Aston Martin 70 + 2 Laps
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 2 Laps
15 Kubica Alfa Romeo 70 + 2 Laps
16 Latifi Williams 70 + 2 Laps
17 Russell Williams 69 + 3 Laps
18 Schumacher Haas 69 + 3 Laps
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 48 Retired
Mazepin Haas 41 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:11.097 (Lap 72)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms