Dutch GP: Saturday Free - Times

04/09/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.623 136.843 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:10.179 0.556
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.417 0.794
4 Perez Red Bull 1:10.526 0.903
5 Alonso Alpine 1:10.670 1.047
6 Norris McLaren 1:10.781 1.158
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.842 1.219
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:10.872 1.249
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.896 1.273
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:11.005 1.382
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:11.013 1.390
12 Latifi Williams 1:11.083 1.460
13 Ocon Alpine 1:11.180 1.557
14 Russell Williams 1:11.274 1.651
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:11.299 1.676
16 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.940 2.317
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.980 2.357
18 Mazepin Haas 1:12.136 2.513
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:12.162 2.539
20 Schumacher Haas 1:12.366 2.743

