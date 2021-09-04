Site logo

Dutch GP: Qualifying - Times

04/09/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.885 138.309 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:08.923 0.038
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:09.222 0.337
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:09.478 0.593
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.527 0.642
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:09.537 0.652
7 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:09.590 0.705
8 Ocon Alpine 1:09.933 1.048
9 Alonso Alpine 1:09.956 1.071
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:10.166 1.281
11 Russell Williams 1:10.332
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.367
13 Norris McLaren 1:10.406
14 Latifi Williams 1:11.161
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.314
16 Perez Red Bull 1:10.530
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:10.731
18 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:11.301
19 Schumacher Haas 1:11.387
20 Mazepin Haas 1:11.875

