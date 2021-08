No commercial pressure behind start 'race', insists Stefano Domenicali

Amidst growing anger over today's Belgian Grand Prix, F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali insists there was no commercial pressure to start the event, albeit for just two laps.

While fans attending the event appeared to accept today's events in good faith, this was not the case on social media where F1 and the FIA came in for fierce criticism for what, to the layman, appeared to be a farce of epic proportions.

Just weeks after Christian Horner and Max Verstappen criticised Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for celebrating their Silverstone win whilst the Dutch driver was hospitalised, fans wondered how drivers could stand on the podium, punching the air in victory having only completed two laps behind the safety car.

Speaking at the official press conference, Hamilton repeated his earlier call for fans at the track to be refunded, a cry that will not go down well with F1 bosses.

"It's a real shame," said the Mercedes driver. "We obviously can't control the weather. I'm sure all of us love racing in the rain, especially here in Spa. It's one of the greatest circuits in the world.

"I think today, I think just really disappointed for the fans," he added. "They stood out there for absolute hours in the rain, no covering in the grandstands - I think maybe on the pit grandstand there is - but cold and wet and particularly the kids.

"More importantly, they had to spend so much money with travelling, accommodation and then they didn't get a race.

"I'm a little bit confused as to why they restarted the race because between the two hours when they stopped us the first time to the last time, there was no change in weather. But... yes... I mean I know why, but I do feel the fans were robbed of a race today and I think they probably should get their money back.

"There was no point at which we could race so there wasn't a race," said the Briton. "But there is a rule that says for it to be a legal race, it has to be, I think, a minimum of two laps. So they knew that and they sent us out for two laps behind the safety car and that activates a bunch of things and - I don't know all the politics and the background - but my most concern is that the fans should probably get their money back.

"I don't know if by doing the two laps it means they don't, and that's... I just don't think that's what we want. We have better values than that as a sport."

However, F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali was keen to dismiss talk that the race was started in order that the contract with the race promoter was fulfilled.

"When I hear that there was some commercial discussion behind that, it's totally not true," he said, "because when we're talking about racing, there is responsibility, that is a clear process, and those things are not connected at all."

Asked if the full sanctioning fee would have been due without the race starting, he said: "Absolutely. That's why I said to consider that as something related to a commercial implication is wrong.

"For the people, of course, it's a shame, because it's something that everyone wants to see, a proper race," he continued. "But I think that the decisions taken by race control are absolutely correct.

"There was the wish and the will to do the race," he insisted. "And as soon as there was information, I was following what was the situation there, there was a window of possible weather improvement to try to do the race.

"Then as soon as they restarted, the comments were pretty clear, and on the other side another weather forecast received, not possible. Despite the disappointment for everyone, I think in terms of management, it was the right thing to do.

"It's not a problem of laps," he added. "It was the point of trying to do the race. I think on that, race control tried to do the maximum to do it. So as I said, it's not a problem of laps or no laps, it's really unfortunate conditions.

"You need to consider safety for everyone, and that's very very important. As I said, the first to be disappointed is me, because I love racing, but there are always conditions where you cannot do it."

Asked about Hamilton's call for refunds, he said: "It's something we can discuss with the organiser. We are not the ones that are putting the tickets.

"Some sign of attention could be done, so it's something that as a gesture of attention, in terms of what will be the right reward in this condition.

"Unfortunately the race is not there. You can pay the ticket and it is what it is. At the end of the day, for sure, the organiser, together with us, will consider the attention, the maximum attention to the fans, that's for sure."

The Italian also confirmed (race director) Michael Masi's claim that the race could not be held tomorrow.

"Not for logistical, not for a lot of reasons, you cannot schedule the race the day after for many things, related to availability of marshals, availability of other stuff.

"That was considered, of course, but it's not possible. With the promoters, everything is very close, they followed the decision process, so they are not out of that."