Masi: No possibility to postpone race

As today's events at Spa Francorchamps draw widespread criticism, Michael Masi explains why the Belgian Grand Prix couldn't be postponed until Monday.

The true heroes of today's event were the ever patient fans that sat in the grandstands and lined the circuit.

Despite the cold, the rain and the long, long wait, the fans rose to the occasion, dancing and singing as opposed to complaining, booing and demanding refunds.

Whether it was dancing the Macarena, or singing along to Billy Idol or Boney M, they refused to give up, they were there to have a good time even if the Weather Gods and F1's powers that be were doing their best to prevent it.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton echoed what many were saying online, though his words will go unheeded at F1 Towers.

"Money talks," said the Mercedes star. "It was literally, the two laps to start the race, it's all a money scenario.

"So everyone gets their money," he continued, "and I think the fans should get theirs back too, because unfortunately, they didn't get to see what they came and paid for.

"It's a shame we can't do the race tomorrow," he added. "I love this track as well, I'm so sad that we couldn't do this, but today wasn't a race.

"The sport made a bad choice today," he sighed. "Of course we wanted to race. There's a minimum of two laps that you need to do to count as a race, and between that gap of stopping the first time to the second time, it had rained consistently. There's only one reason they sent us out. So that's why I feel more bad for the fans."

Meanwhile, race director, Michael Masi, who has faced fierce criticism on social media explained why the race couldn't be postponed.

"There is no ability to postpone the race until tomorrow," he said. "Obviously from the FIA perspective, and jointly with F1, safety is paramount for drivers, the teams and all of the spectators.

"We gave every available opportunity within the rulebook and the provisions of the International Sporting Code to give us the best opportunity for us to complete a race," he insisted.

"Unfortunately on this occasion we could not go the full distance that was available, but with the provisions to stop the clock, is what we tried to do to see if we could get ourselves in that weather window of some activity."

Contrary to claims that the two laps behind the safety car were a cynical means to 'get a result', Masi said: "No, it was to see what the conditions were like.

"We are in constant contact with our official weather providers," he continued, "and there was a window that looked like it was provided there.

"We've got the requirement to give a ten minute warning to everyone so it was like, 'OK, let's try and see if we can find that window'.

"A number of the teams said the same thing and they saw that window and could see exactly what we were trying to do to find that weather window and then the weather came in again and got the better of us."