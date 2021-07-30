Schumacher documentary due in September

The long-awaited documentary on Michael Schumacher can be seen exclusively on Netflix from September 15.

The documentary not only traces his on-track career, but thanks to rare interviews, never-before-seen archive material and the support of his family, the many facets of his multi-layered personality are also revealed.

In addition to his father and his brother Ralf, Schumacher's wife Corinna and his two children Gina and Mick, speak openly for the first time, as do his closest peers and competitors. Among them are Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore, David Coulthard, Willi Weber, Luca di Montezemolo, Piero Ferrari, his manager Sabine Kehm, and many more.

They tell the story of a passionate fighter who pushed the boundaries of his sport further and further, and of the absolute team player who always treated people with high regard and respect.

The timing of the release commemorates Schumacher's entry into Formula 1 which he accomplished, almost to the day, 30 years ago.

"Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards," said Sabine Kehm. "In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities.

"He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously. In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life.

"This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father."

Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nocker from B|14 FILM GmbH were responsible for the production of Schumacher, while Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nocker and Michael Wech directed the film.

"The documentary was a big challenge," admits Seikel, "and needed a lot of time and sensitivity, considering the pressure that was put on the production from the outside. But thanks to a great team and a really great collaboration with the family, we didn't let ourselves get rattled. We're grateful that it's finally getting underway and excited about its global release on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we're confident it will be embraced as such."

"The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family," added Vanessa Nocker, the documentary's producer and director. "Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this. She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugar-coating.

"She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us."

"This deeply personal portrait of Michael Schumacher will inspire and touch his fans that followed his career, and introduce this iconic personality to our members worldwide who may not be familiar with the star’s huge Formula 1 accolades," added Kai Finke, Director, EMEA TV Licensing Netflix. "We would especially like to thank Rocket Science, the producers, and Michael Schumacher's family for their great trust."