British GP: Race team notes - Williams

George Russell finished 12th and Nicholas Latifi 14th in the British Grand Prix. George started 12th and Nicholas 17th, both on the medium Pirelli tyre.

Both cars swapped to a fresh set of the medium compound under the Red Flag, with George subsequently stopping on lap 18 and Nicholas lap 19 for the hard Pirelli tyre.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We enjoyed a good fight with the midfield teams today and we raced hard in difficult and hot conditions. The early safety car and race suspension made the one-stop race easier than it might otherwise have been, and the race became one of balancing attack and tyre management. It was a shame that we were unable to beat the Alpha Tauri cars having outperformed them on Friday evening, but that is racing, and they are a strong team.

We can take a lot of positives from this weekend and we enjoyed the different format. Having raced in the heat here in Silverstone, we are well prepared for the next event in Budapest in two weeks' time, which is also likely to be very hot. The nature of the Hungaroring is quite different to Silverstone, but aspects of the tyre behaviour will carry forward.

George Russell: P12 was the maximum today for us. We made a poor getaway initially on the first start but a really good one on the second. Sadly, we had already lost a few positions. When you have 50 or 60 laps in a race the true pace of the car comes out and realistically, we are still slightly slower than Alpha Tauri, Alpine and Aston Martin right now. Defending from those teams was always going to be difficult but we've been racing in the top-12 in the last four races, fighting for points in three of them, so we are making some good progress.

It has been an amazing weekend here at Silverstone with a strong weekend and the support from the home crowd. I wish it was like this every weekend! I am so grateful, and I hope as a team we can continue to perform and give them something to cheer about.

Nicholas Latifi: It was a very hot and physically challenging race. It was all about managing the tyres, and we moved forward after two poor starts off the line so that is a positive. I think we overmanaged the first stint on the tyres, but then had to box to prevent an undercut. The last stint felt OK but it was difficult at the end to move forward and get close to other cars in the dirty air. I am happy overall with my performance and I think it was a decent race for the package we had. There are some positives to take away from the weekend and I'm now looking forward to Hungary.