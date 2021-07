No further action over Russell braking move

The stewards have opted to take no further action over George Russell seemingly moving under braking as he batled Kimi Raikkonen.

Having lost tenth to Fernando Alonso in the final stages of the race, George Russell found himself under attack from Kimi Raikkonen.

It was alleged that at one point in the batle Russell moved under braking, a breach of Article 27.4 of the sporting regulations.

Having spoken to both drivers and viewed the relevant video evidence, the stewards found that Russlle kept his steering straight and left one car width at the

entrance to turn 4.

The stewards were happy that the movement was not dangerous or erratic and accepted the explanation of the driver.

As a result no further action will be taken.