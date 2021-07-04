Site logo

Austrian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
04/07/2021

Result of the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 23:54.543
2 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:17.973
3 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:20.019
4 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:46.452
5 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:57.144
6 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:57.915
7 Ricciardo McLaren 71 + 1:00.395
8 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 1:01.195
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 71 + 1:01.844
10 Alonso Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
11 Russell Williams 70 + 1 Lap
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
13 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
15 Latifi Williams 70 + 1 Lap
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
17 Vettel Aston Martin 69 + 2 Laps
18 Schumacher Haas 69 + 2 Laps
19 Mazepin Haas 69 + 2 Laps
20 Ocon Alpine 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:06.200 (Lap 62)

Penalties

Perez: 5 second time penalty applied for forcing another driver off the track

Stroll: 5 second time penalty applied for speeding in the pit lane

Tsunoda: 5 second time penalty applied for crossing the line at the pit entry

