Austrian GP: Result

Result of the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 23:54.543 2 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:17.973 3 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:20.019 4 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:46.452 5 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:57.144 6 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:57.915 7 Ricciardo McLaren 71 + 1:00.395 8 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 1:01.195 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 71 + 1:01.844 10 Alonso Alpine 70 + 1 Lap 11 Russell Williams 70 + 1 Lap 12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap 13 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap 14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap 15 Latifi Williams 70 + 1 Lap 16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap 17 Vettel Aston Martin 69 + 2 Laps 18 Schumacher Haas 69 + 2 Laps 19 Mazepin Haas 69 + 2 Laps 20 Ocon Alpine 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:06.200 (Lap 62)

Penalties

Perez: 5 second time penalty applied for forcing another driver off the track

Stroll: 5 second time penalty applied for speeding in the pit lane

Tsunoda: 5 second time penalty applied for crossing the line at the pit entry