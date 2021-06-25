Styria GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall it's been quite a good day for us and although there are a few things to look into, which is very normal for a Friday, I am quite happy with where the car is at the moment. In the second practice Lewis had a faster lap time that was deleted so it looks a bit different to what is shown at the moment on the timesheets but we expect to see both teams at the top. The weather forecast looks like it is changing all the time, so let's see what it is actually like tomorrow, but I think it will be a very tight battle again."

Sergio Perez: "Track conditions were tricky at the start of FP2 but they improved throughout the session. From our side we need to do a bit of fine tuning as there's definitely some more potential in the car and finding a few tenths here makes a huge difference. I'm still learning the best set-up adjustments for the car and as usual, taking my time with the engineers to get that right. I think we do have good pace and the long runs seem to be promising. So, if we're able to find a couple of tenths overnight then we should be in the fight tomorrow and hopefully we can put a good lap together in Q3."