Styria GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/06/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the BWT Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.910 146.556 mph
2 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:06.166 0.256
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:06.332 0.422
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:06.386 0.476
5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.397 0.487
6 Alonso Alpine 1:06.519 0.609
7 Ocon Alpine 1:06.551 0.641
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.584 0.674
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:06.614 0.704
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:06.629 0.719
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:06.630 0.720
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:06.669 0.759
13 Perez Red Bull 1:06.696 0.786
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:06.708 0.798
15 Russell Williams 1:06.848 0.938
16 Norris McLaren 1:06.861 0.951
17 Latifi Williams 1:07.180 1.270
18 Schumacher Haas 1:07.473 1.563
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:07.823 1.913
20 Mazepin Haas 1:08.081 2.171

