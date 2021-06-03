"They try to slow us down" says Verstappen of accusers

Ahead of possible protests over its rear wing, Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull's accusers.

With the FIA's revised deflection test not due until the French Grand Prix weekend, Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes may protest the legality of the RBR16B in Baku this weekend as the bendy wing saga continues.

And while the F1 world holds its breath over a saga that could see Mercedes take the issue to the International Court of Appeal, championship leader, Max Verstappen has hit out at the team's accusers.

"I can understand of course other people looking into things when we are doing a good job with the car this season," said the Dutchman as the Azerbaijan weekend got underway.

"I can understand people complaining," he continued, "but it's all within the rules so far. There's nothing wrong with it. Of course, they try to slow us down."

However, while Mercedes questions the legality of the rear wing on the Red Bull, and that of the Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Alpine, the championship leaders have threatened action against its German rival over its front wing.

"You have to look at the overall picture," said Verstappen, "the most important and dominant part of the car is the front and we are not flexing as much as other teams there."

The wing saga aside, Red Bull is leading the championship for the first time since 2013, and Verstappen for the first time ever.

"We always try to target the season we are having at the moment," said the Dutchman. "It's very nice after Monaco, winning the race and obviously leading the championship. But we want to be leading the championship after the final race, that's the most important.

"It's a good boost for the team and we are very happy but we have to keep pushing," he admitted, "because Mercedes might have had a difficult Monaco but they are still very quick. We'll see this weekend what they're going to do.

"Monaco never really suited them," he added, "they have a very long wheel base that is not amazing round there but overall for the rest of the season it seems like it's quite a strong tool.

"They have been winning a lot of championships so they know what they have to do and I really expect them to bounce back strong."

Away from the track, Lewis Hamilton's claim that Verstappen felt he had a lot to prove, smacked of mind games, something the Dutchman has no intention of playing.

"I can't be bothered by it, to be honest, mind games," he said. "I think Lewis said after the race he doesn't want to play those things. So we just have to focus on what we have to do on the track anyway, which I think we do, and that's also the best.

"Whatever is said in here, sometimes it can be a bit emotional, after a race or before a race. It also sometimes depends on how you get the question asked. So it's alright. I think Lewis and I, we really respect each other, and I think that's really important."