Site logo

Monaco GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
22/05/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.346 106.116 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.576 0.230
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:10.601 0.255
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.611 0.265
5 Norris McLaren 1:10.620 0.274
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:10.900 0.554
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.095 0.749
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:11.419 1.073
9 Perez Red Bull 1:11.573 1.227
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:11.779 1.433
11 Ocon Alpine 1:11.486
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:11.598
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.600
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:11.642
15 Russell Williams 1:11.830
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.096
17 Alonso Alpine 1:12.205
18 Latifi Williams 1:12.366
19 Mazepin Haas 1:12.958
20 Schumacher Haas No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms