Monaco GP: Thursday Free 1 - Times

20/05/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:12.487 102.982 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.606 0.119
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.648 0.161
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:12.929 0.442
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.995 0.508
6 Bottas Mercedes 1:13.131 0.644
7 Norris McLaren 1:13.236 0.749
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:13.732 1.245
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.746 1.259
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:14.081 1.594
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.090 1.603
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:14.106 1.619
13 Alonso Alpine 1:14.205 1.718
14 Latifi Williams 1:14.268 1.781
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:14.281 1.794
16 Ocon Alpine 1:14.320 1.833
17 Mazepin Haas 1:14.616 2.129
18 Schumacher Haas 1:14.801 2.314
19 Russell Williams 1:14.840 2.353
20 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.618 7.131

