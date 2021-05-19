Monaco GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Grand Prix de Monaco weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Perez Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Ricciardo McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Vettel Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Alonso Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ocon Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Mazepin Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Schumacher Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Russell Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Latifi Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1