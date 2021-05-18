Red Bull "the team to beat" in Monaco says Wolff

Despite winning three of the opening four races, Toto Wolff insists that, heading into the Monaco weekend, Red Bull are favourites.

"The first couple of races have provided us with both wheel-to-wheel and strategic battles for victory," says the Austrian as he anticipates this weekend's return to the Principality.

"Spain was far from a perfect weekend for us," he continues, referring to the Barcelona weekend when his drivers finished first and third, "and there are lots of learnings to take forward, but nevertheless, to come back from a 2-4 on lap one and score a 1-3 was a very strong result and one we can be proud of as a team.

"There's really no race like it," he says of Monaco, "and it was hugely missed last year - we can't wait to be back in action on the streets of Monte Carlo! It's such a unique, intense weekend for the drivers and the team, with no margin for error. It puts the fire under your ass, and we love the challenge!

"Monaco is a high downforce track and we know that's a key strength of Red Bull. They were very quick in sector three in Spain and that's often a good indication of strong performance in Monaco.

"So, we head into the weekend knowing they are the team to beat, whilst also knowing we'll face strong competition from some of the other teams, too. But, just like the season so far, we're enjoying the hunt.



"The last time we were racing in Monaco was shortly after Niki's passing. So, he won't be far from our thoughts this year, either."

When F1 last visited Monaco in 2019, Lewis Hamilton claimed pole and went on to win the race.