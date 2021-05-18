Monaco GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Of all races to miss out in our disrupted 2020 season, Monaco surely left one of the biggest gaping holes in the calendar. Not to disrespect the many other rounds we had to skip last year, but there’s something about the streets of the Principality that just feels different.

The old-school layout, hardly changed from the classic era of racing; the royalty - both literal and figurative - usually attending the event; the glitz and glamour providing a backdrop to the race, with superyachts bobbing up and down in the harbour and the sound of revellers extending way into the night.

Monaco is all this, on top of an incredibly tough challenge for the drivers: the circuit snaking around the streets of Monte-Carlo is an unforgiving one, technical and with no margin for error. It retains the spirit of the times it was built in: it rewards those brave enough to head for the walls and play for millimetres.

We approach Monaco with respect: knowing it is a track that can punish as well as reward. We do so with the confidence that we can play our part in this battle, knowing that there can be points at the end of these two, gruelling hours on Sunday.

This year, Monaco will be different - as all races are. The circumstances will be a long way from the Monaco we know - but we’re grateful to be racing here nonetheless. The cars are back in town, and we love it.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "We head to Monaco, a place which is almost synonymous with Formula One, ready to put up a good show. We have seen in recent weeks we can be competitive and this weekend could offer us another opportunity to do well. In Monaco, of all places, having a spotless weekend is crucial: qualifying position matters more than anywhere else and every mistake costing track position is paid for dearly. We will need to be at our best to bring home the result we have been looking for.

Kimi Raikkonen: "Monaco is a challenging track for drivers, even though everything happening in the background doesn’t really affect us. When you’re in the cockpit, it’s very much a weekend like any other. You need confidence around this place if you want to have a good lap, you have to trust your car and yourself as you need to use every bit of track to the walls. It’s easy to do mistakes and even a small one can have big consequences: at the same time, this can give opportunities as there are many elements that can shake up the order on Sunday."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "Of all weekends in the year, this is one of the most special ones. There is a different atmosphere around town and, with most drivers knowing the place so well, there is an added challenge in keeping the focus towards the track and the track only. It’s definitely a different weekend than usual! I only raced here once in Formula One, but I knew the track from my experience in junior formulas and it’s a big test for the driver. We need to be ready to make the most of every opportunity and maximise the potential of our car. You never know what can happen during a race here."