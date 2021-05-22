Site logo

Monaco GP: Saturday Free - Times

22/05/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.294 104.705 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.341 0.047
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.552 0.258
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:11.765 0.471
5 Perez Red Bull 1:11.817 0.523
6 Norris McLaren 1:11.988 0.694
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.020 0.726
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:12.298 1.004
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:12.357 1.063
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.537 1.243
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:12.539 1.245
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.700 1.406
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.959 1.665
14 Schumacher Haas 1:13.139 1.845
15 Alonso Alpine 1:13.329 2.035
16 Mazepin Haas 1:13.390 2.096
17 Russell Williams 1:13.447 2.153
18 Latifi Williams 1:13.475 2.181
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.522 2.228
20 Ocon Alpine 1:13.614 2.320

