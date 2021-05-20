Site logo

Monaco GP: Thursday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
20/05/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.684 104.136 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.796 0.112
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.074 0.390
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.081 0.397
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:12.107 0.423
6 Norris McLaren 1:12.379 0.695
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:12.498 0.814
8 Perez Red Bull 1:12.708 1.024
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:12.746 1.062
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.982 1.298
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:13.065 1.381
12 Alonso Alpine 1:13.175 1.491
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.195 1.511
14 Ocon Alpine 1:13.199 1.515
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.257 1.573
16 Russell Williams 1:13.509 1.825
17 Latifi Williams 1:13.593 1.909
18 Mazepin Haas 1:14.407 2.723
19 Schumacher Haas 1:14.416 2.732
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.829 3.145

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms