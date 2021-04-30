Site logo

Portugal GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/04/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.837 130.374 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.980 0.143
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:20.181 0.344
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:20.197 0.360
5 Alonso Alpine 1:20.220 0.383
6 Ocon Alpine 1:20.235 0.398
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.360 0.523
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.418 0.581
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.427 0.590
10 Perez Red Bull 1:20.516 0.679
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.558 0.721
12 Norris McLaren 1:20.757 0.920
13 Russell Williams 1:20.976 1.139
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.053 1.216
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:21.074 1.237
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:21.225 1.388
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.238 1.401
18 Schumacher Haas 1:21.537 1.700
19 Latifi Williams 1:21.855 2.018
20 Mazepin Haas 1:22.638 2.801

