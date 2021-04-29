Stewards to marshal limits at three of Portimao's corners

Ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, the crackdown on track limits violations continues, with drivers warned that three corners will be under observation this weekend.

At the exit to Turns 1, 4 and 15, a lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track on the exit, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated. As ever, a driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track.

Each time any car fails to negotiate any one of the three exits by using the track as described above, their teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

On the third occasion during the race, the driver will be shown a black and white flag, and any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

Track limits have been a talking point in both of the opening races, Yuki Tsunoda incurring a 5s time penalty for repeated offences during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.