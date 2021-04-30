Site logo

Portugal GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/04/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:19.648 130.684 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.673 0.025
3 Perez Red Bull 1:19.846 0.198
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.884 0.236
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.967 0.319
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.444 0.796
7 Russell Williams 1:20.529 0.881
8 Norris McLaren 1:20.635 0.987
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:20.680 1.032
10 Ocon Alpine 1:20.800 1.152
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.894 1.246
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.995 1.347
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.090 1.442
14 Alonso Alpine 1:21.303 1.655
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:21.381 1.733
16 Vettel Aston Martin 1:21.405 1.757
17 Ilott Alfa Romeo 1:21.806 2.158
18 Schumacher Haas 1:21.939 2.291
19 Latifi Williams 1:22.293 2.645
20 Mazepin Haas 1:24.224 4.576

