Official: Miami joins F1 calendar in 2022

F1 has announced that Miami will join the schedule next season as the sport agrees 10-year deal with organisers.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022," said F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali this morning, hours before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"The USA is a key growth market for us," he added, "and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.

"We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history."

"The Hard Rock Stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets," added Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman, President & CEO, Hard Rock Stadium.

"We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.

"I want to thank Formula 1 and the Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come."

The race, for which a date has yet to be confirmed, but which according to Domenicali will take place in the "second quarter", will take place on a 19-turn layout on the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium, approval for the event having finally been agreed earlier this week.

The Miami track will be the eleventh different location F1 has raced at in the United States since the world championship began in 1950.

Other than the tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region, F1 and the promoter will work closely with the local community to ensure an allotment of discounted tickets for residents.

In addition, there will be a support programme for local businesses and the community "to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being in Miami Gardens", including a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools as well as the opportunity for local businesses to be part of the race weekend.

