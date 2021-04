Emilia Romagna GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It is great to be back in Imola because it is such an awesome circuit. It is really satisfying to drive, especially the way you can attack the circuit and use the kerbs. It reminds me of my karting days. I would call it an old school circuit; it punishes errors, and I think that's why the drivers enjoy it so much. It is quite different from the open layout of Bahrain and the car naturally feels different as a result, but I felt good today and we completed some important work. We now have plenty of information to analyse this evening, but it has been a promising start to the weekend."

Sebastian Vettel: "Part of today's programme involved testing some new aero parts and the early signs are encouraging - especially in terms of my feeling in the car. That should help us take a step forward this weekend. I believe we can be more competitive than in Bahrain. We learned a huge amount from the first race and the work over the last few weeks - in the factory and here at the track - has certainly helped us make some improvements ahead of this weekend. I think the data we have from today's sessions will help us take some more steps forward ahead of qualifying."

