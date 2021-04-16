Site logo

Emilia Romagna GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

16/04/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio dell Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:15.551 145.351 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.561 0.010
3 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:15.629 0.078
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.834 0.283
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.371 0.820
6 Perez Red Bull 1:16.411 0.860
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:16.419 0.868
8 Norris McLaren 1:16.485 0.934
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.513 0.962
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.737 1.186
11 Ocon Alpine 1:16.817 1.266
12 Latifi Williams 1:16.823 1.272
13 Alonso Alpine 1:16.835 1.284
14 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.999 1.448
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:17.092 1.541
16 Russell Williams 1:17.179 1.628
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.273 1.722
18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:17.281 1.730
19 Schumacher Haas 1:17.350 1.799
20 Mazepin Haas 1:17.857 2.306

