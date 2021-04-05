Top 5 Hardest F1 Circuits in the World

Since the beginning of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, a minimum of one grand Prix has been hosted by about 70 circuits.

Circuits such as Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone and Monza are yet to lose any of their characters. As a race fan that enjoys a thrilling turn, you tend to come to certain corners that scare the hell out of you - even if you are a pro.

The scheduled original 2020 season featured 22 races, with a return to Zandvoort as well as a brand new track in Vietnam's Hanoi Street Circuit. However, the global pandemic halted the process. The good news is that the 2021 season will serve as a make-up for the F1 calendar, barring any last-minute changes. This season will feature a record-breaking 23 races.

With the return and debut of many tracks, we have decided to rank the top 5 hardest F1 circuits that will feature on the 2021 F1 calendar. The ranking is based on curves complexity and lap completion and is done in no particular order.

Suzuka, Japan

Suzuka Circuit is one of the two Formula 1-certified racetracks in Japan. Apart from being a paradise for motorsports fans, it is a very challenging circuit. Talk of the erratic blind corners, restricted run-off areas, and 200 mph speeds; it has earned the reputation of being the most dangerous race track in Japan. Despite these, competitors continue to gather there to have the most thrilling motorsport experience.

Another challenging part of the circuit is the figure 8 layout. This gives a different experience to drivers that are used to the simple ovals and basic road courses of most circuits. Drivers tend to find it difficult to find their bearings. The intense Degner Curves can cause drivers to encounter, on their body, a high level of lateral g-forces. The circuit also features a limited number of tarmac in which case a wrong move could be disastrous.

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Apart from being located in one of the best cities in the world, the track seems not to0 good - or feels less exciting. The abundant straights and 90-degree corners (up to 23) make it a great test of a driver's driving skill and concentration, especially in unfavorable weather conditions, such as severe heat and humidity as well as at night. It presents the risk of a safety car.

It is better to experience than imagine what it feels like to sit in a sauna with a race suit and helmet as well as drive for two straight hours in a race in the stated conditions. Due to the conditions inside, drivers may have to open the visor to let some air in, only to regret ever doing that. Dehydration will make drivers keep on drinking water throughout the race. Besides, the street tracks are far from being smooth - they are bumpier.

During the race, drivers are thrown around in the car - vibration, spine compression, etc. are just a few unwholesome experiences they have, causing them to rely on their core strength to maintain stability.

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

The original, triangle-shaped track is one of the most favorite tracks among Formula 1 drivers. The reason is not far fetched from its mix of long straights and sweeping corners that allow drivers to get their cars to the points where their capabilities lie and end. The nature of Belgian weather makes it difficult to have the same grip in the various corners. This is because it may be dry on one part of the track; on the other side, it may be raining.

It is one of the classic tracks in Europe that only great drivers can conquer. Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher are among the drivers to have successfully mastered the magical circuit with the world's most famous corner sequence. It is where drivers explore the true essence of speed. With the increase in fatalities, there was a demand for safety improvements which came in 1979.

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

The circuit was designed by Hermann Tike, the German architect that designed the Malaysian Sepang International Circuit. With six separate tracks as well as a test oval with a drag strip, the circuit posed a significant challenge.

Though the track surface is reputable for the high level of grip it provides to drivers, the fact that it is positioned in the middle of a desert makes the circuit vulnerable to sand being blown on the tracks, thus disrupting the race. However, the sand is put off the track with an adhesive that is sprayed on the sand around the track. Despite that races on the circuit are held in the evening, it is often challenging to manage the heat generated under braking.

The hardest breaking point is Turn 1, which was named after Michael Schumacher. While cars arrive at about 320 km/h under 140 meters, they have to mash the brake pedal to about 60 km/h before making the right hand turn. Stability may be compromised at this corner entry coupled with the gust of wind that comes with applying brakes.

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

The "Interlagos" circuit was renamed after Carlos Pace, a Brazilian Formula 1 driver who died in a plane crash in 1977. The race often holds during the wet season, making it difficult for drivers to beat the race. Apart from the monstrous curbs and striking elevation changes, Interlagos is one of the few circuits that go in an anti-clockwise direction. The original track featured fast corners that allowed cars to maintain maximum speed for up to 20 seconds. Though the new track also has a very long top-speed section, it lost three stretched straight sections and nine fast curves.

Rather than follow the flat terrain pattern of most circuits, it follows the shape of hilly ground, thus making it more difficult to drive. Car engines have to be very powerful to cope with the demands of the ups and downs of the ground. This is apart from the bumpy surface that also takes its toll on cars. Drivers have to exercise great patience to get through the end of the race.