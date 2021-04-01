Alpine clarifies management structure

Along with a major rebrand and a new driver line-up, Alpine has a new management structure... unfortunately nobody understands what it is.

The French team has a racing director, who is understood not to visit the factory - an executive director - who does work at the factory and attends some of the races - but no team principal.

"We do have some sort of 'super technical director' in the person of Marcin (Budkowski), explains Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi (pictured), "who sits in the factory mostly but he comes to some of the races.

"Secondly, we do have a racing director in the person of Davide (Brivio)," he continued, "but he doesn't only come to the races, he is also in the factory.

"In fact, the sharing of responsibilities is very clear," he insists, "in fact, among the three of us. If you look at all the other teams, I challenge you of finding a similar structure in each of the teams.

"At the end of the day it's just how you split the responsibilities. In our case we pretty much know that a car is essentially an evolving prototype from race one until the end of the last race, so Marcin will bring the best out of the PU in Viry and the chassis in Enstone, bring it on the track, work alongside Davide to improve that car over time and at the end of the day the two of them will have 80-90% of the team principal responsibilities and the rest falls into my remit."