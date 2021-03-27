No further action over yellow flag breach

The Bahrain stewards have opted to take no further action against four drivers following a yellow flag breach during today's qualifying session.

Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell were alleged to not have respected single waved yellow flags at Turn 8 after Carlos Sainz suffered a technical issue which caused him to stop on track in the final moments of Q1.

The stewards reviewed video, timing and telemetry evidence and found that each car took appropriate action in the yellow flag sector.

In each case, the driver set a slower time in the sector, drove appropriately by the video, and telemetry showed they took appropriate actions.

Three other cars drove through the sector during the yellow, but there was clearly no need to investigate their actions as they were significantly slower.