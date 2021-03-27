Site logo

Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
27/03/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.577 133.661 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.316 0.739
3 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:31.583 1.006
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.855 1.278
5 Perez Red Bull 1:31.908 1.331
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.108 1.531
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:32.224 1.647
8 Ocon Alpine 1:32.423 1.846
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.431 1.854
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.477 1.900
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.482 1.905
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.500 1.923
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.709 2.132
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:32.755 2.178
15 Alonso Alpine 1:32.820 2.243
16 Norris McLaren 1:32.860 2.283
17 Russell Williams 1:33.323 2.746
18 Schumacher Haas 1:33.422 2.845
19 Mazepin Haas 1:33.622 3.045
20 Latifi Williams 1:33.959 3.382

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms