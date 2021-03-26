Site logo

Bahrain GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/03/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.847 133.264 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:30.942 0.095
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.082 0.235
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.127 0.280
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.218 0.371
6 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.230 0.383
7 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:31.294 0.447
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.393 0.546
9 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1:31.483 0.636
10 Perez Red Bull 1:31.503 0.656
11 Ocon Alpine 1:31.601 0.754
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.612 0.765
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:31.740 0.893
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:31.769 0.922
15 Alonso Alpine 1:31.770 0.923
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:31.862 1.015
17 Russell Williams 1:32.331 1.484
18 Schumacher Haas 1:33.297 2.450
19 Latifi Williams 1:33.400 2.553
20 Mazepin Haas 1:33.449 2.602

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Wokingchap, 4 minutes ago

"Alonso "I'm the best".....15th"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms