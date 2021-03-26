Bahrain GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.847 133.264 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:30.942 0.095 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.082 0.235 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.127 0.280 5 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.218 0.371 6 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.230 0.383 7 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:31.294 0.447 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.393 0.546 9 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1:31.483 0.636 10 Perez Red Bull 1:31.503 0.656 11 Ocon Alpine 1:31.601 0.754 12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.612 0.765 13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:31.740 0.893 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:31.769 0.922 15 Alonso Alpine 1:31.770 0.923 16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:31.862 1.015 17 Russell Williams 1:32.331 1.484 18 Schumacher Haas 1:33.297 2.450 19 Latifi Williams 1:33.400 2.553 20 Mazepin Haas 1:33.449 2.602