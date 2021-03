U-turn on Bahrain track limits

Officials in Bahrain have changed their minds in terms of track limits, but even then the clampdown will not apply during Sunday's race.

In the original event notes sent out by race director, Michael Masi, it was made clear that curbs on the track limits at the circuit's notorious Turn 4 would not be enforced.

"The track limits at the exit of Turn 4 will not be monitored with regard to setting a lap time, as the defining limits are the artificial grass and the gravel trap in that location," read the document.

However, just moments into today's second session, both Mercedes drivers had their times deleted after exceeding the limits at said corner.

Sure enough, over the lunch break an updated version of the event notes had been sent out.

"A lap time achieved during any practice session by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 4, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards," read the new document.

However, as it stands this will only apply to FP2, FP3 and qualifying and not Sunday's race... though this, of course, is open to change.