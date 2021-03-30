Mercedes partners with TeamViewer

Mercedes has announced a new partnership with global software company TeamViewer, which includes its Formula One and Formula E teams.

TeamViewer will provide the teams with remote connectivity solutions and further cutting-edge technology to drive greater performance over the next five years.

The software company breaks new ground as the first brand to agree a new partnership with Mercedes in Formula One and Formula E, including prominent branding on both cars and the drivers' racing suits. As the only manufacturer competing in both series, Mercedes is uniquely positioned to deliver this partnership.

According to the official release; "TeamViewer will be joining a high-tech ecosystem that is engineering the future of mobility in the world's fastest development laboratory, thanks to advanced performance hybrid solutions in Formula One and battery electric technology in Formula E, which will find their ways into future passenger vehicles. The demanding remote operating conditions, as well as the data-driven nature of each racing series, will prove use cases that can be translated from the racetrack to the industrial environment for TeamViewer's customers.



"TeamViewer software will make the Mercedes teams more efficient, with optimized remote operations and enhanced connectivity between team processes trackside and back at base, notably in terms of race support during testing and racing. TeamViewer will furthermore play an important role in motorsport's journey towards net zero emissions, by enabling people and companies to effectively monitor systems remotely. By enabling remote working and IoT solutions across multiple sites, TeamViewer technology can deliver further reductions of the carbon footprint of the racing teams, each of which achieved the FIA's 3* Environmental Accreditation standard last year.



Today's announcement also provided a sneak preview of the branding that will appear on the Mercedes cars in Formula One and Formula E, as well as on the driver overalls and team-wear, from the respective Monaco races in each series - the Monaco E-Prix will be held on 8th May, with the Grand Prix de Monaco following two weeks later, on 23rd May.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with TeamViewer," said Toto Wolff. "Motorsport is a proven catalyst for technology and business development, and we are excited to work together on both fronts over the coming years. It is a dynamic and ambitious brand, and a perfect fit for the pioneering spirit of Mercedes-Benz in motorsport. By working together across F1 and FE, we can drive gains in technology performance, and we will help optimize remote operations for many companies across the globe. In addition to our own ambitions in terms of sustainability, we are convinced that the growth of companies like TeamViewer will make a meaningful difference to CO2 emissions on a much greater scale. I'm excited to welcome them to the team - and looking forward to seeing their brand enter the global stage with our Monaco races in May."



"We are very proud to become an official partner of Mercedes-Benz, one of the most iconic brands in motorsport," added Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer. "TeamViewer and Mercedes share the same values of performance, innovation, and engineering. This partnership is a key pillar in our strategy to build a truly global tech brand, while creating new opportunities to transfer use cases from the fastest-moving and most data-driven sports into the industrial environment of our customers. We are excited to provide the Mercedes Formula One and Formula E teams with our leading connectivity solutions for remote diagnostics and collaboration - making them faster, more efficient, and more sustainable. Joining forces with the most successful teams in motorsport underpins our strategy to grow stronger for longer and generates additional value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

TeamViewer provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although free of charge for private use, TeamViewer has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world.

The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally.