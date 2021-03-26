Bahrain GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It's been a good day again and with the heat and the wind it is not easy to find a perfect balance around the whole lap but overall I would say it was a positive day. There are still things to improve and look into for tomorrow, tyre wise and a bit of balance tuning, plus I think it will be even more windy which is a challenge for everyone in these cars. I am pretty happy with the start of the weekend but tomorrow is a different day and we have to see whether we can do it in qualifying when it counts."

Sergio Perez: "It feels great to finally get into a race weekend and I'm pleased so far with how things are going. I'm settling in well and taking some steps forwards. If I were to summarize today, I've got some work to do on the short runs as over one lap I don't quite feel the car is within me just yet and I still have to think about what the car is doing, but in the long runs I'm more comfortable and I think the pace is there so that's positive. I think we have some work to do on the soft tyre as there is also room for improvement there, but the car is performing well, we have good pace and tomorrow it will be pretty close in qualifying so we need to make sure we get it right and have a good start to the season."