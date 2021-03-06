Pirelli to remain F1's sole tyre supplier until 2024

The World Motor Sport Council has agreed to grant a one-year extension to the existing exclusive tyre supply contract with Pirelli to reflect the original intention of the 2018 tyre tender and remain within the overall technical framework in the best interests of all relevant stakeholders.

The COVID-19 pandemic obliged the FIA and F1 to implement emergency measures that included the cancellation of tyre development tests last year and the postponement of planned new technical regulations – which included 18-inch tyres – from 2021 to 2022.

As a result, 13-inch tyres will be used during the 2021 season, with a move to 18-inch tyres in 2022.

The most recent tyre tender from the FIA and F1 back in 2018 was for the supply of a 13-inch tyre during the 2020 season, followed by three consecutive seasons of 18-inch tyres from 2021 to 2023 inclusive.

"The pandemic caused disruption across the world and Formula 1 was not immune from that," said Stefano Domenicali. "We therefore took the necessary measures last year to defer the regulations by one year to 2022.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Pirelli and grateful to them for their constructive approach to this timing change. Pirelli are very conscious of strategic role that the tyres have in F1 and we know that they are working very hard to make sure that their products will represent the best balance between performance and durability in the new technical context.

"We look forward to the start of the 2021 season and we are all excited for the new cars and new 18-inch tyres to hit the track under the new regulations in 2022."

"I want to thank Formula 1 and Pirelli for their collaboration, flexibility and commitment to our sport during this most difficult period," added Jean Todt. "COVID-19 has presented us with significant challenges across all aspects of our businesses, but by working together in a sensible, pragmatic way, we have been able to ensure that the long term stability and strength of Formula 1 remains undiminished.

"The shift to 18" wheels and tyres will certainly provide a more exciting image for Formula 1 cars, but it has also presented a significant technical challenge requiring a lot of investment and development on behalf of Pirelli as they continue to deliver tyres that will perform at the highest level.

"In light of this, and the necessary postponement of the new regulations as a result of the pandemic, it is only logical to extend the supply of tyres accordingly".

"The world of motorsport has also had to face up to the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli executive vice chairman and CEO, "but the FIA and FOM did an extraordinary job to organise a 17-race championship in 2020.

"We're obviously pleased to have reached this agreement that will extend our presence at the pinnacle of world motorsport until 2024.

"Pirelli has been alongside Formula 1 for more than 70 years, since the very first race in 1950, and the company continues to invest in the highest technological levels of research and development, as shown by the introduction of 18-inch tyres from next year.

"Motorsport forms part of our DNA and Formula 1 represents an open-air laboratory that allows us to apply the know-how gained on track into our road car tyres, starting off with the Ultra High Performance range that equips the most prestigious cars in the world."