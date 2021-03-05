Azerbaijan race to take place behind closed doors

Organisers confirm that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - scheduled for 6 June - will take place behind closed doors.

As one door opens another closes, literally... for no sooner has F1 confirmed that Portugal will host the third round of the 2021 season, than organisers in Baku reveal that this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place behind closed doors.

"We are, of course, thrilled to welcome F1 back to Baku after such a difficult period," said BCC Executive Director, Arif Rahimov this morning.

"But we will deeply miss our amazing fans that have played a vital part in making this race weekend such a special occasion year after year," he added.

"Our message is as simple as it its heartfelt: we miss you and we will see you again!

"Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working and participating at the event, whilst still delivering an awesome spectacle to for the world to savour watching from home."

The news comes at a time official in Bahrain have confirmed that only fans who have received both COVID vaccinations, and those who have recovered from the virus, will be allowed to attend the season opener later this month.

While bosses persist with the notion of a 23-race calendar, in the wake of last week's financial report which saw the sport record a record loss last season, if fans are unable to attend events due to the pandemic F1 faces another hit this time around.

Though some circuits are capping spectator numbers by law, others, such as Silverstone, are hoping for a full house, while the likes of Imola and Portimao are waiting to see how things develop.

In all honesty it is already beginning to look like a repeat of 2020.