F1 set to turn down Bahrain vaccine offer

F1 has no plans to accept the Kingdom of Bahrain's offer of COVID vaccine to personnel attending pre-season testing and the season opening Grand Prix.

In just over a week's time Bahrain hosts three days of pre-season testing, and just two weeks later the season opening Grand Prix.

With many team personnel remaining in the region for three weeks, the Kingdom of Bahrain, which has seen 122,394 cases of the virus thus far and 449 deaths, has offered vaccine to those who want it.

"Due to the timescale of this year's F1 event, including testing, the vast majority of participants will be present in Bahrain for a three-week period ahead of the race," read a statement issued by the Bahrain International Circuit today.

"This, in turn, allows a unique opportunity to provide additional protection for those who wish to take up the opportunity in the form of vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine)."

The offer would see those wanting the vaccine receive it on arrival in the Kingdom, with the second dose prior to their departure, 21 days later.

Earlier this month however, F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali insisted that priority, in terms of the vaccine, must be those most vulnerable to the virus.

"We don't want to jump the line of vaccination," he said.

Tonight, a spokesperson for F1 said: "As a UK based organisation (Formula 1) has no plans to be vaccinated as a travelling group ahead of the already established rollout of vaccines through the health system in the UK."