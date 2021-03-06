WADA "aware" of Haas livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency is to look into the livery adorning the Haas F1 cars, amidst claims that it fails to comply with the ban on Russian athletes sporting their national colours.

When the American team revealed its 2021 contender on Friday it was sporting not only the logo of new title sponsor, Uralkali but what appeared to be the white, red and blue of the Russian flag.

This, of course, would contravene World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban on Russian athletes competing in world championship events following the revelation of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Due to the ban it had already been revealed that Nikita Mazepin cannot race under the Russian flag, nor can his clothing or car show any symbols, flags or even the word Russia.

Ignoring the fact that Uralkali's corporate colours appear to be red and green, Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner was quick to deny the suggestion that the livery is a deliberate attempt to circumvent the ban.

"We didn't circumvent anything," said the Italian. "We came up with this livery already last year, before the ruling from WADA about the Russian flag.

"Obviously, we cannot display the Russian flag as the Russian flag," he admitted, "but you can use the colours on the car.

"In the end, it's the athlete which cannot display the Russian flag, not the team. The team is an American team."

However, WADA is not convinced, confirming that it is "aware of this matter and is looking into it with the relevant authorities".

Drawn on the controversy, the FIA told Motorsport.com: "The team has clarified the livery with the FIA, the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) decision does not prohibit the use of the colours of the Russian flag".

Meanwhile, the Russian Automobile Federation insists that Mazepin and other Russian drivers in FIA world championships may still use the red, white and blue of the Russian flag.

With the start of the season just weeks away, Mazepin is still unclear how he will be officially classified.

"Currently I'm still in a discussion on how I will be classified," he said. "There is no decision yet.

"It's very unfortunate that the year that I have achieved my goal that this has happened," he added. "It's not for me to judge or decide in any way."

