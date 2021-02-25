Haas to reveal 2021 contender next week

Haas is the last team to announce the launch date of its 2021 contender.

The wraps will be taken off the VF-21 in an online event on Thursday 4 March.

However, with the car mostly carried over from last year, and with the team admitting that there will be minimal development of the car over the course of the season - head of chassis engineering, Simone Resta to focus on the 2022 from the end of this month - the VF-21 is unlikely to fire little interest among fans, though there is speculation the car will (hopefully) feature a revised livery.

Instead the focus is likely to be on the American outfit's driver pairing, which sees Mick Schumacher partnered by Nikita Mazepin, which, if nothing else, will ensure an interesting day on social media.

Among the last to launch, Haas has yet to fire up the 'new' car due to the ongoing travel restrictions, meaning that the VF-21 will not roar into life until just before pre-season testing gets underway later next month.

Talking to the sport's official website recently, team boss, Guenther Steiner admitted that the team is expecting a tough year.

In the short term, the outspoken Italian admits that 2021 is likely to be another difficult season for the team.

"We are preparing to be better, but I don't know what the reality will be," he said. "We know it could be tough, but we will manage it.

"That's one of reasons we took two rookie drivers," he added, "this is a transition year and we plan for better days in 2022."