Grosjean heads to IndyCar

Romain Grosjean has announced that he is to race in IndyCar this season after securing a seat with Dale Coyne Racing.

However, the Frenchman will only contest the rounds held on road and street tracks having decided to miss out on the superspeedways and ovals, including Indianapolis.

“I'm very excited for this opportunity to race in the United States in the IndyCar Series," he said in a press conference today, less than two months after his horrific crash during the Sakhir Grand Prix.

"I had different options in front of me for this coming season and choosing to go IndyCar racing was definitively my favourite one, although, I'm not ready yet to take on the ovals.

"IndyCar has a much more level playing field than what I have been used to in my career so far," he said. "It will be exciting to challenge for podiums and wins again."

Asked about his recovery following the fiery crash in Bahrain, he said: "My left hand is still healing, but we are just about ready to get back into the race car and start this next chapter of my career."

Having been dropped by Haas, even before Sakhir Grosjean's F1 career appeared to be at an end, the Frenchman, though often erratic, widely regarded as one of the fastest men on the grid.

For Grosjean, the move to IndyCar represents a return to the type of spec-car series in which he had previously starred, most notably GP2.