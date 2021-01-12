Grosjean loses the bandages

Just over six weeks after his horrific crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean has revealed that his hands are now bandage-free.

"Dressing fully off and Petrus happy," he wrote on Twitter today, the Frenchman cradling his cat in his hands, which were featured close-up in another picture.

Since the accident, which saw the Frenchman's Haas spear through the barriers on the opening lap and burst into flames from which he miraculously escaped, Grosjean has used social media to update fans on his progress.

"50% back," he wrote on Instagram last month, alongside pictures of his right hand. "Bloody hell, makes me super happy to have my right hand free from dressings. Loads of creaming all day long but it feels so good to see it in such good shape. Waiting for my left hand to recover now."

With the FIA due to reveal the findings of its investigation into the accident in the coming weeks, it is still hard to believe that Grosjean survived the horrific crash.

Indeed, in a subsequent, chilling and emotional interview with Sky, the Frenchman admited that at one point during the moments after the accident he resigned himself to the fact that he was going to die.

"I thought about Niki Lauda, the driver I love most in the history of Formula One, and I said, 'I can't finish like Niki... So I tried again... and I'm stuck.

"Then the part which is most scary," he continued. "I sit back down, all my muscles relax, and I was almost at peace with myself, thinking... 'I'm dead. I will die'.

"And then I thought, which part is going to burn first? Is it the foot? Is it the hands? Is it going to be painful? A very, very strange feeling. Death was right in front of my face. I named it Benoit. Don't ask me why. I just had to put a name on it.

"I don't know if that moment allowed me to recover a bit, try to think of another solution, but I thought about my kids and I said, "No. I cannot die today. For my kids, I cannot die today'."

A brave man... and, we are happy to see, a cat lover.

Picture Credit: Grosjean/Twitter