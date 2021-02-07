Haas leaves door open for Grosjean, Magnussen return

Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner admits that former drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen could make a return to the American team should their services be required as reserve drivers.

Told they were not going to be retained by Haas in the days leading up to last year's Portuguese Grand Prix, Grosjean and Magnussen have since found drives in IndyCar and IMSA, respectively.

However, while both appear to have given up on a return to F1, Guenther Steiner admits that he would be willing to call on their services should the team need a replacement at some stage this season.

"I wouldn't mind if they are free," the Italian told Motorsport.com, admitting that due to their other commitments neither would be officially listed as a reserve driver. "I think they will be happy to come back as well.

"I mean, I haven't asked them," he admitted, "but I don't think they have any bad feelings."

Dropped in favour of rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Steiner insists that he remains on good terms with his former drivers and is still in contact with them.

"I actually texted Romain just before, because I had to ask him something," he said, "I spoke with Kevin last weekend when he was in Daytona. So I'm very happy for them.

"We parted ways," he added, "but I think in life, we still work together. There was no fall-out. For sure, they weren't happy, but they weren't unhappy. They had a good time, we had a good time.

"All good things come to an end in life, that was one of them, but we still keep on our relationship. I'm very happy that they both keep on doing what they like to do."

Of course, Grosjean's last outing in a Haas is one he is never likely to forget and it is unlikely that he would want to return to his old team, though he has made clear he is keen to take Toto Wolff up on his offer of a test in the Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Haas, which ran Pietro Fittipaldi in place of Grosjean in the final rounds of the season, has yet to name an official reserve.

"I think we have to carry this year a third driver like we did last year, because of COVID," said Steiner. "You never know when it hits you. If you ever need a third driver at the track, it is now.

"There's no rush to name anybody. We are talking with Pietro, obviously. But there is no big rush from our side and not from his side."